26 October 2019

10/03/2020 - 13:25 GMT

It’s Man Utd Under Pressure, Do This – Former Bundesliga Coach Advises LASK Linz

 




Former Austrian Bundesliga coach Damir Canadi has insisted that LASK Linz must not feel in awe of Manchester United if they are to have any chance of causing a Europa League shock.

Manchester United are massive favourites going into the last 16 tie and will travel to Austria this week to take on LASK in the first leg on Thursday night.  


 



The Austrian side topped Group D ahead of Sporting Lisbon and PSV Eindhoven to make it to the last 32 and beat Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to earn the right to face Manchester United.

But they remain huge underdogs to beat the Red Devils and Canadi fees the pressure is off LASK as they are not expected to trouble Manchester United.
 


He insisted that LASK must not feel overawed by the occasion and must stick to their principles if they are to have any hope of getting a shock result.



Canadi, who spent six days with Manchester United during their mid-season camp in Spain, did stress that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will not take LASK lightly.

He told Austrian daily Krone: “LASK have nothing to lose, but Manchester United are under pressure!
 


“Stick to what distinguishes the team and do not freeze in awe of any opponent.

“If they don’t do that then something is possible with a good game and some luck.”

He added: “Manchester United are not underestimating LASK.”

The game in Austria will be played behind closed doors due to Coronavirus.
 