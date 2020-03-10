Leeds United Every Chance of Winning Title – Former Championship Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Warnock feels that with no dominant team in the Championship there is no reason why Leeds United cannot now wrap up the title.



The Whites, who managed to replace West Brom at the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town this weekend, will take on Warnock's former club Cardiff City in their 38th league match on Sunday.













Warnock admits that Leeds have been sloppy on occasion this season and the Whites did go through a run of poor form from the start of the year.



However, Leeds' struggles were not taken advantage of by any side in the Championship and Warnock believes with no dominant team in the division, the Whites can go on and lift the title.





"They [Leeds] have been sloppy at times", Warnock said on Quest.







"But the league is such now, that they had a bad spell, have come back and are now cruising again. They have got five wins on the trot and they look unstoppable again.



"No disrespect to the league, but there is not a Wolves in it this year. There isn’t somebody running away with it. Leeds have got every opportunity to go and win the league now.”





Leeds' weekend opponents Cardiff are looking to push into the playoff spots in the Championship and currently sit in ninth, two points behind sixth placed Preston.

