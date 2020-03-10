Liverpool Need To Do This Against Atletico Madrid – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s men will need to take risks and play at a faster pace in order to catch Atletico Madrid off guard at Anfield on Wednesday night.



Liverpool will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg when Diego Simeone’s men face them at Anfield and they are facing a real test in breaking down a strong defence.













Atletico Madrid are known for their defensive resoluteness and their players are also known for resorting to dark arts like time-wasting in order to frustrate opponents into making mistakes.



Simeone’s team are expected to defend deep in order to protect their lead and Carragher insisted that Liverpool will need to make sure that they move the ball faster if they want to catch them off the guard.





He conceded that they will have to take more risks when on the ball as Atletico Madrid must not be allowed to get back into their defensive organisation on the occasions they throw a few men forward.







“You’ve got to move the ball fast in a game like this”, Carragher told The Athletic.



“When you get the opportunity to really attack Atletico you’ve got to go for it and that means taking risks.





“You might lose the ball more than normal in trying to force it but it’s about reacting to situations and not allowing them to get organised with 11 men behind the ball.



“Atletico won’t commit many players forward but on the rare occasions they do have two or three caught upfield you need to turn defence into attack quickly.



“As soon as the goalkeeper catches it, he needs to be looking to get Liverpool flying at them.”



Liverpool's players were left frustrated by their opponents in Spain last month, but will look to keep their heads in order to turn the tie around at Anfield.

