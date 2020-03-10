Majority of Squad Aren’t Bothered About Promotion – Former Sunderland Star Blasts Black Cats

Follow @insidefutbol





Stephen Elliott has questioned the desire for promotion within the Sunderland squad after the Black Cats slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers.



Phil Parkinson's men were looking to get back on track in League One following a run of two draws and one defeat, and took on a Gas outfit that had won just six times at home in the league all season.













The visitors were undone by two Jonson Clarke-Harris goals though, with the striker netting in the 39th minute after he picked up a low cross from Ollie Clarke and turned well to then finish into the roof of the net.



Max Power then gave away a penalty for Sunderland with 15 minutes left after he handled in the box, allowing Clarke-Harris to step up and fire the Gas 2-0 up.





Sunderland have now slipped out of the playoff places and into seventh in League One, with their form slipping during the crucial business end of the season.







And former Sunderland star Elliott has taken aim at the current squad, questioning their hunger for promotion to the Championship.



"Not enough hunger in this squad to better themselves and get promoted", he wrote on Twitter.





"I feel majority of squad know they won’t be good enough for Championship and aren’t that bothered about going up as they will be moved on from club if they do.



"Just happy to be here in L1."



Sunderland have now played a game more than any of the top six, apart from league leaders Coventry City, who have played two games fewer than the Black Cats.



They next travel to Blackpool.

