26 October 2019

10/03/2020 - 20:12 GMT

Rangers Will Get Something At Ibrox – Former Scotland Star On Leverkusen Tie

 




Former Scotland international Charlie Nicholas has tipped Rangers to avoid defeat at Ibrox against Bayer Leverkusen, but does not expect the Gers to come through the Europa League last 16 tie.

Rangers beat Portuguese outfit Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the last 32, coming out on top when widely considered to be underdogs in the tie.


 



Praising the standards set by the Gers in European competition this season, Nicholas feels that Steven Gerrard's side have done exceptionally well against sides such as FC Porto and Feyenoord, which has gone unnoticed amidst the dip in form in the league.

The 58-year-old admits that Rangers have struggled in the Scottish Premiership in recent months, but thinks they can raise their game at Ibrox in Europe.
 


"Bayer Leverkusen are the favourites to go through", Nicholas wrote in his column for Sky Sports.



"As much as Rangers have been a disaster in the Scottish Premiership, people have forgotten how well they have done in this competition.

"They put out Braga, while picking up famous results against Porto and Feyenoord, who are all top sides.
 


"They have had a torrid run domestically, but there is no doubt that Steven Gerrard has done some wonderful stuff at Rangers.

"They have the Old Firm on Sunday but Rangers have to be all-in for the Europa League."

The ex-Scotland international has tipped Rangers to avoid losing at Ibrox, but be eliminated in the tie.

"I do not fancy Rangers to go through in this tie, but they will get something in Glasgow."

The second leg of the Europa League tie will be played behind closed doors in Leverkusen.
 