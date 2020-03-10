XRegister
10/03/2020 - 18:51 GMT

Tanguy Ndombele On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs RB Leipzig Confirmed

 




Fixture: RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie this evening in Germany. 

Spurs went down to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and face a tough task coming back against the Bundesliga giants this evening.
 

 



Boss Jose Mourinho continues to have to wrestle with an injury crisis and is still without Ben Davies, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth.

Also having joined the injured list is January arrival Steven Bergwijn, who has an ankle injury.
 


Mourinho has Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back the Portuguese selects Toby Alderweired, Eric Dier and Japhet Tangana, while Serge Aurier also plays. Ryan Sessegnon starts, as does Harry Winks. Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Dele Alli will look to provide for Lucas Moura.



The Tottenham boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes this evening, including Tanguy Ndombele and Troy Parrott.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs RB Leipzig

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela, Lucas, Alli

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Fagan-Walcott, Vertonghen, Skipp, Ndombele, Gedson, Parrott
 