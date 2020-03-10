This Is Reason Rangers Can Get Something – Gers Legend On Leverkusen Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes less pressure could mean that Steven Gerrard’s side can get something against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on Thursday night.



The Gers'’ domestic season has fallen off a cliff since the winter break and they are 13 points behind Celtic in the title race and crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hearts in the quarter-finals.













But Gerrard’s side have exceeded expectations in Europe and have made it to the last 16 of the Europa League.



They are not expected to go much further as they will be playing German giants Bayer Leverkusen, who are heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.





The first leg is set to take place on Thursday at Ibrox and Ferguson believes Rangers have a chance as the pressure is off them and they are the underdogs going into the game.







He also feels many of the Leverkusen players might not have experienced the kind of atmosphere Ibrox generates on European nights.



Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer when asked whether Rangers can put aside their domestic form and impress in Europe: “Yes because they are underdogs going into the game on Thursday night.





“There is not so much pressure as when you are playing back in here domestically, they are always favourites to win games.



“So, that’s the reason I think they can get something out of the game.



“There is no doubt that Bayern Leverkusen are a top team playing in a top league, but many of the players might not have sampled the atmosphere at Ibrox in a European night.



“So, that’s where I hold on to Rangers getting something.”



Following Thursday night’s European adventure, Rangers will host Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Sunday.

