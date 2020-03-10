Tottenham Hotspur Don’t Know Their Identity Says Former MLS Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur look like a team who do not know what their identity is and feels they are not getting any help from Jose Mourinho’s blame game.



Tottenham have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and only earned a point from their trip to Burnley at the weekend.













The north London club are not favourites to overturn the 1-0 first-leg deficit against RB Leipzig tonight and are tipped to crash out of the Champions League.



Moreno believes Tottenham are the definition of a club who do not know what kind of football they want to play and also do not have the players needed to operate in a defensive way.





The former MLS star also stressed that the head coach blaming everyone other than himself is not helping the team’s cause.







Moreno said on ESPN FC: “If there ever was a picture of a team who don’t know who they are and what their identity is, right now it is Spurs.



“They want to be defensive, but they don’t quite have that mindset because they don’t quite have those sort of players, and Mourinho not knowing exactly what to do with his players.





“So what does he do? Blame everybody else except himself.”



Tottenham have also suffered another blow to their squad with Steven Bergwijn ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

