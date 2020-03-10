We Have To Fight – Tottenham Midfielder Keen For Side To Rally After Champions League Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Dele Alli has stressed Tottenham Hotspur need to fight in the Premier League after they crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of RB Leipzig.



Spurs headed to Germany 1-0 down from the first leg in their Champions League last 16 tie and conceded twice in the first 21 minutes to effectively kill off their chances.













RB Leipzig grabbed a third three minutes from time to run out 4-0 winners on aggregate and dump Tottenham out of the Champions League.



Tottenham have suffered badly with injuries, but Alli feels that his side still had enough quality on the pitch to put in a better account of themselves in the tie.





"We can't use excuses, we still have quality on the pitch", he said post match on BT Sport.







"We are missing good players but that happens.



"The players coming in have to step up and we haven't done that today.





"We apologise to the fans, to go out and lose like that, they deserve better."



Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table and seven points off fourth placed Chelsea. Alli now feels Spurs must knuckle down in the league and fight to climb the standings.



"We have to fight. We can't be in the position we are in in the league, we can't hide. This hasn't been a good season for us.



"The reality is we are in a bad situation, confidence has gone at the minute", he added.



"All the players are mature enough to know we’re not doing well enough.



"You always have to look at yourself first and I’ll do that and I’m sure the others will as well."



Next up for Tottenham is a home Premier League meeting with Manchester United on Sunday, which offers an opportunity to turn the tide.



