We Want To Be Championship Players – Portsmouth Star On Side’s Hunger To Achieve

Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon has stressed the team's determination to make sure at the start of next season they can call themselves Championship players.



Kenny Jackett's men went close to promotion last season and are again gunning to go up this term, currently sitting in the final playoff spot in League One.













This evening they will look to further their promotion ambitions when they play host to Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town at Fratton Park.



The 23-year-old insists that the desire is to secure promotion at the end of the season as the team are hungry for success and want to be Championship players.





Cannon also took the time to stress his desire to contribute more and show what he can do.







“On a personal level, I’m hoping that I can offer a bit more in my performances and show everyone what I can do", Cannon told his club's official site.



“Like all of us here, I want to be a Championship player at the end of the season and we’re hungry to achieve success."





Portsmouth lost their last match 2-0 to Peterborough United and will be eager to bounce back, and the midfielder is happy that the chance to do so has arrived so soon.



“We’re pleased with the chance to get straight back out on the pitch after the result at the weekend and look to put things right."



Both Portsmouth and Fleetwood are locked on 59 points from 34 games in the League One table.

