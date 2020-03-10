We’re Going To Need 60,000 Capacity – Former Leeds Star On Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United will need up to a 60,000 seat stadium if they can enjoy a spell in the Premier League.



Marcelo Bielsa's side sit top of the Championship table and on course to reach the Premier League, where they have not played for 16 years.













Whelan thinks that if Leeds do go up and then stay there then the club will need to make big improvements to Elland Road.



Fans are packing into Elland Road this season as Leeds tick off the games and move one step closer to the Premier League, leaving Whelan thinking that a top flight Whites outfit will need a ground which can hold up to 60,000.





"There's going to be massive changes", he said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Huddersfield.







"If we get in the Premier League we're going to need huge changes to the stadium.



"The amount of demands, and there's not enough tickets, not enough seats, to fill this stadium, we're going to need a 50,000, 60,000 stadium because we will fill it, absolutely no shadow of a doubt.





"If we can maintain top flight football, big things are happening here", Whelan added.



Currently Leeds' Elland Road home holds 37,890 and registered a record attendance of 57,892 when Leeds took on Sunderland in 1967.



Elland Road underwent its last expansion in 1994.

