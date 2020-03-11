Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts – Liverpool Team vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid outfit to Anfield this evening.



Atletico Madrid managed to edge out Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between the two clubs and arrive on Merseyside with something to hold on to.













Liverpool, defending their European crown, will have to make do without goalkeeper Alisson, who has a hip injury, and as a result Adrian slots in between the sticks.



At the back, Jurgen Klopp puts his trust in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson to play as full-backs, while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the centre-back pairing.





In midfield, Klopp goes with Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while leading the attack are Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.







Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to try to change the flow of the game with his substitutions, including Fabinho and James Milner.





Liverpool Team vs Atletico Madrid



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Lonergan, Fabinho, Milner, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip

