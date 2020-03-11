Alfredo Morelos Looks Like He Doesn’t Care, Also Unfit – Former Scotland Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlie Nicholas has criticised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, feeling he is cutting the figure of someone who does not care, but believes he may raise his game against Bayer Leverkusen.



The Colombian international has seen a lull in his goalscoring form of late, with his last goal in the Scottish Premiership coming against Kilmarnock back in December.













He also failed to find the back of the net in the one match he played against Braga in the last round of the Europa League.



Now as Rangers prepare for another battle in Europe, against Bayer Leverkusen at the round of 16 stage, with the first leg scheduled to be played on Thursday at Ibrox, Nicholas believes that it will be a chance for the striker to put himself in the shop window.





Nicholas though has criticised Morelos' body language and feels he gives the impression he does not care, while he also seems unfit.







"The lack of form from Alfredo Morelos has been pretty dramatic. He looks unfit and he looks as if he does not care", Nicholas wrote in his Sky Sports column.



"But his reputation in the Europa League will matter to him.





"Decent clubs will want to watch him play against a very good side, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to turn up."



Rangers will be banking on Morelos being in good form on Thursday night against Leverkusen as they try to build a first leg advantage.

