Atletico Madrid Won’t Be Able To Handle Liverpool Pressure – Alejandro Moreno

Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno is not counting on Atletico Madrid to replicate their defensive masterclass against Liverpool in the second leg at Anfield this evening.



Atletico Madrid produced a defensive performance for the ages when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last tie last month at the Wanda Metropolitano.













Liverpool have been bullish about turning the tie around at Anfield on Wednesday night and are hoping to produce a performance of note in front of their home fans.



But there are concerns amongst some Liverpool fans about Atletico Madrid’s ability to soak up pressure and remain defensively resolute for 90 minutes, while trying to nick a goal at the other end.





However, Moreno is not as sure as he pointed out that Atletico Madrid squandered a better position against Juventus last season with a better set of defenders.







He insisted that playing the robust football they displayed in the first leg does not come naturally to them anymore and therefore they cannot produce such consistent performances.



The former MLS star believes Liverpool will have too much for the Spanish giants at home.





Moreno said on ESPN FC: “I would like to say Atletico Madrid [will win] but they were in a better position last year against Juventus, where they had a bigger advantage and this was a better defensive team than the one we have seen this year.



“People want to say that they went back to old school Atletico Madrid in the first game against Liverpool, well the reason they haven’t been doing it consistently is because it doesn’t come naturally to them.



“What is going to end up happening is that you are going to depend on Alvaro Morata to be holding the ball up and trying to release the pressure.



“If there was a guy I could pick to hold the ball up for me and release some pressure when we are defending as much as Atletico Madrid are going to be, he would not be Alvaro Morata.



“I just have to say I don’t think Atletico Madrid have enough and Liverpool will take it home.”



Atletico Madrid are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at home against Sevilla.

