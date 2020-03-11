Catastrophic – LASK Star Clear On Playing Manchester United Behind Closed Doors

Follow @insidefutbol





LASK Linz captain Gernot Trauner has conceded that playing behind closed doors at home against Manchester United is a disaster for the club, but coach Valerien Ismael believes it is still a big occasion for everyone involved at the Austrian outfit.



The Austrian league leaders are set to host Manchester United on Thursday night in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.













LASK have turned out to be tough opponents in the competition and have been particularly good at home in the Europa League this season.



But the outbreak of Coronavirus across Europe has forced Austrian authorities to curb mass gatherings and the game on Thursday night will be playing in front of empty stands.





Trauner admits that playing at home, but in front of an empty stadium, is more or less a disaster for the club, especially against Manchester United.







“It is a medium-sized catastrophe for us”, the LASK captain was quoted as saying by Austrian daily Kone Zeitung.



But Ismael insisted that it is still a massive occasion for the people of Linz and everyone involved at the club as playing Manchester United does not happen every week for them.





He believes it is still a positive that the game is still being allowed to happen despite a number of countries suspending their respective leagues.



The LASK coach said: “On the other hand, it is dramatic for the club, the region and the city as Manchester United do not come to Linz every week.



“At least it is a positive that the game is taking place.”

