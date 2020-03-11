Dean Smith On Brink At Aston Villa, Chelsea Game To Decide Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Dean Smith is on the brink at Aston Villa and is under pressure to get something against Chelsea at home on Saturday, according to talkSPORT.



Smith spent big money in the summer to retool his squad ahead of Aston Villa’s return to the Premier League, but their first season back has not been smooth sailing thus far.













They have lost four of their last five league games and are currently 19th in the league table, staring at relegation from the Premier League after just one season back in the big time.



With results and performances gradually declining, the pressure on Smith has intensified and he is now under pressure to turn the ship around with only ten games left in the season.





Aston Villa will host Chelsea on Saturday and the game is likely to become pivotal in terms of the manager’s future at Villa Park.







It has been claimed that Smith could lose his job if his side fail to get anything from Chelsea’s trip to the Midlands.



Chelsea are currently in the top four but the Aston Villa hierarchy are running out of patience and want Smith to produce a result against the Blues.





They have realised that they are running out of time to save their season and a change at the top could give them the boost they need to survive in the Premier League.



Aston Villa are currently two points and places away from the safety zone.

