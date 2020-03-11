Doubts Raised Over Whether Newcastle United Will Move For 21-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





There is doubt over whether Newcastle United will go back in for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare during the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The 21-year-old midfielder was one of Newcastle’s top targets in the winter transfer window and they tabled a big-money offer worth £35m in an attempt to secure his services.













Lille even accepted the bid, but the midfielder was not sold on joining Newcastle and opted to stay put to then assess his options in the summer.



Steve Bruce is believed to be keen on signing a box-to-box midfielder ahead of the start of next season, and clubs are likely to bid for Soumare.





However, sources have cast doubt on whether Newcastle will return for Soumare and enter into the mix for his signature.







A midfielder is expected to arrive, but Newcastle’s focus is expected to be on recruiting an out-and-out goalscorer at the end of the season.



Their attack has struggled to provide goals up front and signing a prolific striker is expected to be their priority.





Bruce has had talks with the club over transfers next season and he is expected to have a budget of around £60m in the summer.

