Fans Can Make Huge Impact In Atletico Madrid Game, Liverpool Star Feels

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson believes the Reds faithful will make a big difference to his side's chances against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this evening.



The Reds lost the first leg of their round 16 tie against Atletico Madrid 1-0 in Spain, but are hosting Diego Simeone's men in the second leg at Anfield tonight.













Liverpool fans create fierce and intimidating atmospheres at Anfield which have often been seen to have an effect on games and drive the Reds over the line.



Robertson admits that the Liverpool fans will be key for the Reds this evening, however the left-back stressed that the players need to give the fans something to get excited about too.





"They [fans] make a huge impact and a huge difference for us", Robertson said at a press conference.







"But it’s something that us as players, and especially the fans, can’t take for granted.



"We can’t just show up and think the Anfield crowd is going to get us through, or they can’t think it’s going to be noisy so they don’t need to take part or whatever.



"We need everyone to be at 100 per cent tomorrow, whether that’s us or the staff or the fans – everyone needs to be at their best, because we know the task we’re coming up against, we know how hard it’s going to be.



"Obviously, the fans react off our performance.



"So hopefully we can get off to a fast start and get them right behind us and hopefully it can be another special Anfield night", the defender stressed.



Liverpool will be able to benefit from a full Anfield this evening, in contrast to Paris Saint-Germain, who are hosting Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors due to Coronavirus fears.

