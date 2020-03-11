Former Scotland Forward Doubts Alfredo Morelos Can Play With Strike Partner

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international forward Darren Jackson does not believe Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos can play as part of a front two.



Morelos was on a red hot streak until the winter break and scored 28 goals, making him one of the most prolific strikers in European football.













But since coming back from the break, the Colombian has hit a rough patch and he has netted just once; he has been struggling to get his rhythm back.



Some have floated that Steven Gerrard should try to play with two up front to take the pressure off Morelos, but Jackson stressed that the 23-year-old does not have the game to play with a strike partner.





He insisted that Morelos is too consumed about his personal game to form any meaningful partnership with another striker up front for Rangers.







Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “I am not sure he can play in a two.



“I think he is too focused on his own game. Like you see [Odsonne] Edouard and [Leigh] Griffiths [at Celtic], they have got an understanding between each other.





“I just think he worries about his own game, he wants to fight people and go where he wants to go.



“And I am not sure he can play in a two.”



Gerrard will need Morelos firing on all cylinders as Rangers as they prepare to face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night and Celtic on Sunday.

