X
26 October 2019

11/03/2020 - 13:46 GMT

He’s Brought Energy – Steven Gerrard Happy With Florian Kamberi

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that he has been impressed with the impact Florian Kamberi has made since joining the club in January.

The 25-year-old was snapped up on a loan deal until the end of the season from Hibernian, but Rangers do not have an option to buy.  


 



Kamberi has largely been used as a squad player, but Alfredo Morelos' absences and Jermain Defoe's injury have given him a chance to shine.

Gerrard insisted that the forward has added certain energy to the squad and he is happy with the impact he has made since joining the club in the winter.
 


The Rangers manager is certain that he will need both Kamberi and Morelos to step up when Rangers face Bayer Leverkusen over two legs in the Europa League.



“Kamberi has brought energy to the team and again you could see his impact”, Gerrard said in a press conference.

“I have been really pleased with him.
 


“I'm sure over the course of both games we will need both Morelos and Kamberi at moments.”

Kamberi is vying to convince Rangers to be convinced enough to try and sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
 