Leeds United Star Bags Player of the Month Accolade

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has picked up the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for the month of February.



Ayling has been a constant presence in Marcelo Bielsa’s team when fit and ready to play, and has played a pivotal role in Leeds being currently at the top of the Championship table.













The full-back's versatility has allowed Bielsa to cover injuries as he has slotted in as a centre-back on many occasions this season.



Ayling has played a massive role in turning Leeds’ season around after a patchy run of form at the start of the year threatened to derail their promotion bid.





He also has four goals and four assists to his name and his performances have been rewarded with the Player of the Month recognition from the PFA.







Fans voted in numbers to make him the winner for February and he got as much as 51 per cent of the total votes polled.



Leeds will hope that Ayling will continue to impress for the rest of the season and make sure they are in the Premier League next season.





He joined Leeds from Bristol City in 2016 and has made 145 appearances for the club thus far.

