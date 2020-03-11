XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

11/03/2020 - 11:22 GMT

Napoli Put Wolves Star On Summer Transfer Radar

 




Wolves winger Diogo Jota has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Napoli ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Atletico Madrid winger has flourished in English football at Wolves and has been in pristine form this season in the English top flight.  


 



He has managed to find the back of the net 15 times in all competitions and also has six assists to his name in the current campaign.

His performances for Nuno's Wolves side have not gone unnoticed and now the 23-year-old has interest from one of the biggest clubs in Italy.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Wolves are eyeing improving their attack in the next transfer window and Jota has emerged as a target for the club.



His consistency in the Premier League has attracted Napoli’s prying eyes and the club are considering making a move for him in the summer.

But he still has two left on his current deal and Wolves may be unlikely to sell one of their best players in the summer without a fight.
 


Jota’s agent, Jorge Mendes, also has a close relationship with Wolves and it could take some convincing from Napoli if they want to snare the winger away from Molineux in the summer.
 