Norwich City’s Tim Krul On Bundesliga Giants’ Shortlist

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul is one of the players Schalke are considering signing as a replacement for Alexander Nubel in the summer.



Nubel is expected to leave Schalke at the end of the season and has reportedly agreed on a move to German giants Bayern Munich.













Schalke are aware that they are going to lose their number one and are already looking at the market to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.



After looking at a number of options, the Bundesliga giants have narrowed down their shortlist to just two names.





And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Norwich’s Krul is one of the goalkeepers the club are considering bringing in as their new number one.







The 31-year-old Dutchman is a vastly experienced goalkeeper and has been grabbing the eyes of major clubs over the last few years.



Norwich are likely to be relegated from the Premier League this season and he is likely to seek a move away from the club in the summer.





Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, is also on Schalke's radar and the club believe they could loan him, which would keep costs down.

