Rafael Benitez Comments On Adrian Factor In Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Rafael Benitez does not feel that Adrian replacing Alisson between the sticks will be key in Liverpool's meeting with Atletico Madrid this evening.



Alisson has been ruled out of the crunch Champions League last 16 second leg at Anfield through injury, meaning backup shot-stopper Adrian will slot in between the sticks.













Benitez admits that a change of goalkeeper could affect the relationship between the defence and shot-stopper, but does not feel it should be an issue against Atletico Madrid as he expects Liverpool to do the majority of the attacking, meaning instead it will be the Spaniards' defence under the cosh.



"I think Adrian is a good goalkeeper, but Alisson was doing well", Benitez told Spanish news agency EFE.





"In a situation where an opponent is going to attack you a lot, you may think that it may be affected by the relationship of the defenders with the goalkeeper, but playing at Anfield, Adrian will have to be unlucky to think that he will be decisive.







"I think that Atletico's defence and goalkeeper will be more decisive", the former Liverpool manager added.



Alisson has a hip injury and is also expected to miss Liverpool's Merseyside derby at Everton on Monday night, as the Reds look to move a step closer to wrapping up the Premier League title.





The Brazilian goalkeeper, considered by many to be the best shot-stopper in the Premier League, picked up the hip blow in training before Liverpool's FA Cup exit at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

