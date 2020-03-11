Southampton Loanee Mario Lemina Tackles Question On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Mario Lemina, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Southampton, has tackled a question about his future, admitting he will look at his situation in the summer.



The midfielder has impressed during his loan spell at the Turkish giants and the club could sign him on a permanent basis from Southampton for €16m.













However, it is claimed Galatasaray will not be in a position to meet the €16m purchase option figure and therefore Lemina's future remains up in the air.



The Southampton star is enjoying life in Istanbul and feels Galatasaray are an elite club to be at.





And asked about his future, Lemina has vowed to look carefully at his situation in the summer, when his loan deal ends.







"Galatasaray are a very high level team", Lemina was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.



"I am very happy to be here.





"We will look at the situation at the end of the season", the midfielder added.



Lemina has so far made 24 appearances for Galatasaray across all competitions this season and has contributed one goal, in the Turkish Cup; he has picked up eight yellow cards.

