XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



11/03/2020 - 11:59 GMT

Southampton Loanee Mario Lemina Tackles Question On Future

 




Mario Lemina, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Southampton, has tackled a question about his future, admitting he will look at his situation in the summer. 

The midfielder has impressed during his loan spell at the Turkish giants and the club could sign him on a permanent basis from Southampton for €16m.


 



However, it is claimed Galatasaray will not be in a position to meet the €16m purchase option figure and therefore Lemina's future remains up in the air.

The Southampton star is enjoying life in Istanbul and feels Galatasaray are an elite club to be at.
 


And asked about his future, Lemina has vowed to look carefully at his situation in the summer, when his loan deal ends.



"Galatasaray are a very high level team", Lemina was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.

"I am very happy to be here. 
 


"We will look at the situation at the end of the season", the midfielder added.

Lemina has so far made 24 appearances for Galatasaray across all competitions this season and has contributed one goal, in the Turkish Cup; he has picked up eight yellow cards.
 