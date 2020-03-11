XRegister
11/03/2020 - 16:53 GMT

This Big Decision Leeds United Made Last Summer Now Proven Right – Former White

 




Noel Whelan is sure that Leeds United made the right decision in offloading Pontus Jansson last summer. 

Jansson was considered by many Whites fans to be the best centre-back at the club last term and eyebrows were raised when Leeds opted to sell him to Championship rivals Brentford.


 



There were questions raised over whether Leeds sold Jansson because they felt he was not the right character in the dressing room, and loan star Ben White was tasked with replacing him.

With Leeds sitting top of the Championship table, Whelan thinks the club's big decision to sell the Sweden international defender looks to have paid off.
 


Looking at the end of last season when Leeds' promotion push was ended in the playoffs by Derby County, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the win over Huddersfield: "He didn't come in the next day. I think he went straight back to Sweden.



"It's [selling him] proving to be the right decision right now."

Against Huddersfield, needing to shift White into Kalvin Phillips' role, Marcelo Bielsa brought Gaetano Berardi into central defence and Whelan is full of praise for how the experienced player performed.
 


"I keep thinking about Berardi's performance and just immense, again", Whelan added.

Jansson's Brentford are also in the promotion hunt and sit fourth in the Championship, but eleven points behind league leaders Leeds.
 