26 October 2019

11/03/2020 - 13:27 GMT

We’ll Give Him Until Last Minute – Steven Gerrard Provides Rangers Team News Update

 




Steven Gerrard has revealed that Rangers will hold out hope for James Tavernier’s involvement against Bayer Leverkusen until the last minute.

Rangers have fallen off a cliff in Scotland in terms of their form and are now 13 points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, while they crashed out of the Scottish Cup at Hearts.  


 



They have surpassed expectations in making it to the last 16 of the Europa League, but are now facing the daunting task of taking on Bayer Leverkusen, who are fourth in the Bundesliga.

Gerrard will not have his full squad available on Thursday night for the first leg at Ibrox as Ryan Jack has been ruled out of contention, along with Jermain Defoe.
 


Tavernier is also battling an injury and did not train today, but Rangers boss stressed that the captain will be given until the last minute to make himself available for the big game at Ibrox.



The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “[Scott] Arfield is available, he has trained the last few days.

“Ryan Jack won't make it. Defoe will be out for a couple of weeks with a calf problem.
 


“Tavernier didn't train today with a foot problem, but we will give him until the last minute to make it.”

Rangers are looking to defy the odds and their form to pull off a shock result at Ibrox against Bayer Leverkusen.
 