Why Would Tottenham Trust Jose Mourinho To Rebuild – Alejandro Moreno

Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has insisted that he sees no reason for Tottenham Hotspur to trust Jose Mourinho carry out a proper rebuild of the squad in the summer given his recent history.



Tottenham replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Mourinho in November and following an initial burst of form, Spurs have struggled to find any rhythm under the new head coach.













The north London club have lost five of their last six games in all competitions and crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.



Their league form is gradually taking them away from the race for a top-four finish and given the amount of injuries in the squad, Mourinho has admitted that he cannot wait for the season to end.





The Tottenham boss is hoping to have funds to restructure the squad in the summer but Moreno stressed that given his recent history, there is no reason to believe that things will improve.







He insisted that the Portuguese has returned to type after a few good weeks at Tottenham and given his struggles at Manchester United, there is little to suggest that he is the man for the rebuilding job Spurs will require at the end of the season.



Moreno said on ESPN FC: “You are mentioning Jose Mourinho as part of that future and I am saying he shouldn’t be here to begin with.





“This is something we discussed when he was first appointed and for Spurs fans out there, I tell you, we told you so.



“What is happening right now is the conversation we had in the very beginning when this appointment happened.



“When Jose Mourinho was brought in the concern was that this is going to last for the first two to three weeks, it is going to be great, everybody was going to be happy, there will be a reaction and you are going to get excited as hell as a Spurs fan.



“And then reality is going to set in.”



He continued: “Once reality sets in we have found that he goes back to things that were troublesome at Manchester United and so people are getting thrown under the bus, players are going to get put out there and everybody is getting blamed except Jose Mourinho.



“And yet we think he is going to get the summer, he is going to get the players and this team are going to get better, why?



“Where in the recent history of Jose Mourinho can you tell me that there is a track record of success, of putting a team together, rebuilding it and actually working in a way that you expect a top team to work?



“Don’t tell me about Inter or Porto. Let’s look a recent history and let’s evaluate a manager who has had difficulties in getting the best out of their teams.”



Mourinho's Tottenham currently sit eighth in the Peemier League table with 41 points from 29 games, something which puts them seven points adrift of fourth placed Chelsea.

