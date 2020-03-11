You Took It Up A Level – Tottenham Hotspur Legend Salutes Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has dubbed the Spurs supporters "unbelievable" due to their backing in recent weeks, with the team struggling on the pitch.



Jose Mourinho's side were dumped out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening as they suffered a 3-0 defeat in Germany to lose 4-0 on aggregate.













Their form has been poor in recent weeks and Spurs have now come out on the wrong end of the result in four of their last six games, while they are without a win in six matches.



Injuries are continuing to bite and Roberts has lauded the fans for the backing they have continued to provide through troubled times.





"All I can say about last night is the fans were unbelievable again over the last few weeks when the team has been playing poorly you have all done yourself very proud and taken it up a level", Roberts wrote on Twitter.







Tottenham's next two matches come on home turf, with visits from Manchester United and West Ham United, and Mourinho will surely be targeting maximum points.



Seven points off fourth place, Tottenham have little room for error if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.





Mourinho continues to be without a host of players, including Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

