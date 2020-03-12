Adrian Was Always Going To Make Mistake – Former MLS Star On Liverpool Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno is of the view that Adrian’s mistake against Atletico Madrid was always coming as the Liverpool goalkeeper has looked uncertain and out of confidence between the sticks.



Liverpool were 2-0 ahead in the game and had a 2-1 edge on aggregate when Adrian made the costly error of passing straight to Joao Felix, which led to Atletico Madrid nicking the away goal in extra time at Anfield on Wednesday night.













Atletico Madrid scored two more to rub salt in Liverpool’s wounds and knocked them out of the Champions League in front of their home fans on Merseyside.



However, Moreno believes Adrian’s mistake should not be seen in isolation as he was always under pressure in Liverpool’s goal in the absence of Alisson and the spotlight on him was too bright for him to handle.





He felt that the Spaniard never looked comfortable in goal for Liverpool in recent games and the mistake was bound to happen as he looked drained out of confidence.







Moreno said on ESPN FC: “Can I go back to the fact that this mistake by Adrian, didn’t happen just tonight.



“This has been coming back from the Chelsea game because that gets into the head of a goalkeeper. You are hearing the conversation, you are reading the articles and you are saying it is all on me.





“Then you say Bournemouth could have been an opportunity for him to gain some confidence, as it was for the rest of the team, and it was anything but, shaky again.



“The first and only shot that Atletico Madrid took in this game in the 90 minutes, is a shot he was unsure about it.



“You could sense that this was a player who was certainly lacking in confidence and he could feel it in the stadium.



“Now he gets on it and thinking I hope this ball doesn’t come my way and when you start thinking like that the ball comes your way and you end up making a huge mistake.



“And everybody will point fingers at you.”



With Alisson out, Jurgen Klopp has little choice but to put Adrian in the firing line again when Liverpool travel to Goodison Park on Monday night to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

