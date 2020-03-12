XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/03/2020 - 21:36 GMT

Diego Simeone No Genius – Former Liverpool Star

 




Michael Owen has slammed Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for his tactics against Liverpool and insisted that the Spanish giants were thoroughly outplayed by the Reds at Anfield.

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after Atletico Madrid beat them 3-2 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate in their last 16 tie.  


 



The Reds had their noses ahead in the tie when Roberto Firmino gave them a 2-0 lead, but three goals from Atletico Madrid ended their dream of back-to-back Champions League crowns.

Simeone and his team have received plaudits for their guts and gumption over the two legs and the kind of attritional football they played against Liverpool.
 


But Owen stressed that Atletico Madrid deserve very little praise as there is nothing brilliant about putting eleven men behind the ball and being dominated by Liverpool.



The former Red took to Twitter and wrote: “Please spare me all this inevitable Simeone masterclass nonsense.

“There’s nothing genius about putting 11 top-class footballers behind the ball.
 


“Liverpool absolutely pumped them throughout.”

The Anfield giants will now look to wrap up the Premier League title in the next two games, starting with a win in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.
 