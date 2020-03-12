Europa League Is Break For Rangers – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Jorg Albertz has indicated that playing in Europe is almost a holiday for the club and their supporters from the everyday in Scottish football.



Steven Gerrard’s side have crashed out of the Scottish Cup and are 13 points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.













Their hopes of winning a domestic trophy have more or less gone up in smoke, but Rangers have surpassed expectations in the Europa League by reaching the last 16 of the competition.



They are looking to cause another shock against Bayer Leverkusen and Albertz, who won three league titles at Rangers during his five-year stay, warned the German giants that the Glasgow giants will be up for it.





The former Gers star believes playing in Europe is a happy break for Rangers from their domestic struggles and the fans will inevitably dial up the noise to make sure Ibrox is a cauldron tonight.







The midfielder told German daily BILD: “In terms of atmosphere, it will be a sensational experience.



“For Rangers, the Europa League is a break from everyday life. It is the only competition where they can still do something.





“That is why the fans will really step on the gas in the European games.



“I’ve seen a lot of great games in the Champions League – European nights at Ibrox are awesome.”



Ryan Jack will not be featuring for Rangers due to knee problems and there are still doubts over captain James Tavernier’s involvement.

