XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/03/2020 - 17:24 GMT

Europa League Is Break For Rangers – Gers Legend

 




Rangers legend Jorg Albertz has indicated that playing in Europe is almost a holiday for the club and their supporters from the everyday in Scottish football.

Steven Gerrard’s side have crashed out of the Scottish Cup and are 13 points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.  


 



Their hopes of winning a domestic trophy have more or less gone up in smoke, but Rangers have surpassed expectations in the Europa League by reaching the last 16 of the competition.

They are looking to cause another shock against Bayer Leverkusen and Albertz, who won three league titles at Rangers during his five-year stay, warned the German giants that the Glasgow giants will be up for it.
 


The former Gers star believes playing in Europe is a happy break for Rangers from their domestic struggles and the fans will inevitably dial up the noise to make sure Ibrox is a cauldron tonight.



The midfielder told German daily BILD: “In terms of atmosphere, it will be a sensational experience.

“For Rangers, the Europa League is a break from everyday life. It is the only competition where they can still do something.
 


“That is why the fans will really step on the gas in the European games.

“I’ve seen a lot of great games in the Champions League – European nights at Ibrox are awesome.”

Ryan Jack will not be featuring for Rangers due to knee problems and there are still doubts over captain James Tavernier’s involvement.
 