Former England Defender Baffled By Tottenham Selling Kieran Trippier

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England right-back Glen Johnson has admitted that he is not sure why Tottenham Hotspur decided to sell Kieran Trippier.



Trippier left Tottenham to join Atletico Madrid last summer in a deal worth €22m and has looked a rejuvenated player in Spain under Diego Simeone.













He has been a regular in the first team and played an important part from full-back to help Atletico Madrid overcome Liverpool over two legs in the last 16 of the Champions League this week.



Trippier was a certain starter at Tottenham until his final season at the club, and Johnson admits that he still sees no reason why the north London club decided to let the defender leave north London.





He feels signing the England international was great business from Atletico Madrid and thinks it is clear that the 29-year-old is enjoying his football in Spain with Los Colchoneros.







Johnson said on talkSPORT: "I don't know how he wasn't in Tottenham's plans in the first place.



“He was playing very well, the team pretty much needed him at that time, and he was playing for England and playing well.





“He seemed like a nice lad as well from what I hear and so it is surprising that they let him go and let him go so cheap.



“I think its great business from Atletico and I am sure he is loving life and clearly playing well.”



Trippier has turned in 26 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season and has registered four assists.

