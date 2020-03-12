XRegister
12/03/2020 - 13:14 GMT

Former Top Flight Star Fears For Rangers If Leverkusen Clash Behind Closed Doors

 




Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has insisted that Bayer Leverkusen will beat Rangers emphatically if the game is played in front of an empty Ibrox tonight.

Ibrox is sold out for the first leg of Rangers’ Europa League last 16 tie against Leverkusen and the Glasgow giants are counting on loud home support to cause a shock in Europe.  


 



But there are fears that the UK authorities might decide to come down on hard on public gatherings and order Rangers to play in an empty stadium tonight.

An empty Ibrox would be a massive blow for Rangers and McManus believes it could even decide the tie then and there in the first leg.
 


He feels Leverkusen will win even if there is a packed stadium, but believes if it is in front of an empty Ibrox, the German giants are likely to hammer the Glasgow outfit.



McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “I think Bayer Leverkusen will just edge it if there is a support of 50,000 there.

“I think Bayer Leverkusen will hammer Rangers if there are no fans in there.
 


“3-0.”

At present the game is scheduled to go ahead as planned, but the situation is ever shifting due to the Coronavirus.
 