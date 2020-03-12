Garry Monk Issues Sheffield Wednesday Rallying Cry

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has stressed the importance of the squad sticking together in order to get through one of the worst periods of the season.



The Owls have rapidly tumbled down the table over the last couple of months and are now currently sitting 15th in the Championship standings.













They have won just one of their last ten games in the league and are struggling to find any kind of rhythm in their performances in the last few months.



They still have a nine-point cushion overs teams in the relegation zone but many feel if results do not improve soon they could be fighting for survival in the last few weeks of the season.





Monk is aware of the difficulties his squad are going through at the moment and he insisted that they must look to stick together in order to tough it out.







The Sheffield Wednesday manager is hopeful that a few things they the team been working on, will come off in the coming weeks.



Monk said in a press conference: “We are going through a tough time.





“We have to stick together and that is what we have been trying to do all the way through it.



“There are a few things we have been working on with the team and I am hopeful that can help the team.”



Sheffield Wednesday will host Nottingham Forest in a league game at Hillsborough on Saturday.

