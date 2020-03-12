I Like This About Jarrod Bowen – Former West Ham Star Sees Big Plus

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton believes that Jarrod Bowen’s willingness to work hard makes him a valuable player for the Hammers.



The east London club snapped up the attacker from Hull City in the January transfer window following a superb first half of the season for Bowen in the Championship.













The 23-year-old has scored once in two starts in the Premier League since joining the club and has made an impact in improving the team’s performances in recent weeks.



Ashton believes Bowen is exactly the right kind of player and at the right age for the Hammers to build a team around.





The former Hammer is delighted to see the ability he has on the ball, but he is also a fan of the hard work the attacker is prepared to put in when he is not on the ball.







Ashton loves the fact that Bowen is prepared to scrap hard and chase players on the pitch to win the ball back.



“There is definitely a place for experienced players, but when you’re looking to build a side, you want players who are young and can fit into the style of play you want, and I think Jarrod does that”, the former striker told the club’s official site.





“If you watch him play, he’s got great ability, he makes clever runs and he can finish, but also he’s a grafter.



“He might lose the ball a few times but, I tell you what, he will turn around and chase it and battle and scrap and that’s exactly what West Ham is all about and every player should have those attributes.”



David Moyes will hope Bowen will help West Ham to navigate away from the relegation zone in the final stretch of the season.

