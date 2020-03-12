XRegister
X
26 October 2019

12/03/2020 - 18:37 GMT

Ianis Hagi On Bench – Rangers Team vs Bayer Leverkusen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Europa League last 16 first leg clash against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox.  

While Steven Gerrard's side have faltered domestically, they have continued to catch the eye in Europe and knocked in-form Portuguese outfit Braga out of the last 32.
 

 



Rangers returned to winning ways last weekend by edging out Ross County 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership and the Gers will look to carry the momentum into tonight. 

Midfielder Ryan Jack and striker Jermain Defoe are both unavailable due to injury.
 


Rangers pick the experienced shot-stopper Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as full-backs. Connor Goldson and George Edmundson link up in central defence, while Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield are in midfield. Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo support striker Alfredo Morelos.



Gerrard has options to make changes off the bench if needed, including Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi.
 


Rangers Team vs Bayer Leverkusen

McGregor, Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Arfield, Aribo, Morelos, Kent

Substitutes: Foderingham, Polster, Halliday, Katic, Ojo, Hagi, Kamberi
 