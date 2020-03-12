Inexplicable – Jorg Albertz Comments On Rangers’ Form, Expecting Leverkusen To Go Through

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Jorg Albertz has admitted he cannot fathom why the Gers' form has dropped off a cliff since they returned to action following the winter break in Scotland.



Steven Gerrard's side went into the second half of the season two points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, but with a game in hand, however an implosion has seen them slip 13 points adrift.













The Gers are holding on to hope of pulling off another shock result in the Europa League when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Ibrox tonight.



The Glasgow giants have surpassed expectations in the competition this season, but Albertz believes beating Leverkusen will be a bridge too far for Rangers because of the kind of form the Bundesliga outfit have been in recently.





The former Rangers midfielder has been left shocked by the capitulation of Gerrard’s side since the winter break and admits that he is yet to work out what went wrong at the club.







Albertz told German daily BILD: “In the run that Leverkusen are currently in, they are the favourites and will probably prevail over two legs.



“I don’t understand why Rangers have been in such a real bad shape lately.





“It is inexplicable what has happened since the winter break.”



Rangers were unfancied to qualify out of their group, consisting of teams such as FC Porto and Feyenoord, but did so.



They were also not expected to beat Braga over two legs in the round of 32, but found a way through.

