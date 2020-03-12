XRegister
X
26 October 2019

12/03/2020 - 17:09 GMT

League One Club Chairman Gives View On Whether Aston Villa Should Sack Dean Smith

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that if he was in control of Aston Villa he would stick with manager Dean Smith until the end of the season at least.

Smith’s Aston Villa have lost four of their last five league games and have found themselves in the relegation quagmire, occupying 19th position in the Premier League standings.  


 



The Aston Villa boss was given sufficient funds to retool the squad for their first year back in the Premier League, but they are now facing the prospect of going straight back down to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

Smith's position is under the scanner and it has been claimed in some quarters that if Aston Villa lose to Chelsea he will be sacked.
 


The debate over whether Smith should be sacked is now raging.



But League One club supremo MacAnthony believes at a late stage of the season, Aston Villa would be better served by sticking with Smith.

Asked if he would stick with Smith if he was in control of Aston Villa, the League One chairman wrote on Twitter: “At this late stage yep.”
 


It remains to be seen whether the Aston Villa hierarchy wield the axe if the club lose to Chelsea this weekend.
 