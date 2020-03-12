Leverkusen Coach Relishing Ibrox Atmosphere

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has insisted that playing at Ibrox is an experience for every player to relish and he is looking forward to soaking in it this evening against Rangers.



The German giants are favourites to take care of Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League and progress in the competition.













Rangers have surpassed expectations in the competition by making it to the last 16 and are hoping to cause one more upset, with their hopes on hanging on a solid performance at home in the first leg.



Bosz conceded that he has never experienced playing in Scotland, but is very much aware of the atmosphere his players will experience on Thursday night against the Glasgow giants.





The Leverkusen coach was quoted as saying by Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “Although I have never played in Scotland, I know the atmosphere is great.







“It is an experience for every player, including ours.”



Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller did experience playing at Ibrox almost three decades ago.





And he is hopeful that he will enjoy the same raucous atmosphere as he encountered when he played in a Marseille shirt all those years ago.



“I played here with Marseille 28 years ago and it was great.



“The atmosphere will be no different now.”



The second leg in Leverkusen is to be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

