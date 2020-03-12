XRegister
X
12/03/2020 - 17:21 GMT

Manchester United To Refund Fans’ Travel Expenses For LASK Trip

 




Manchester United have decided to refund the travel expenses of the Manchester United fans who were expected to attend the Europa League game against LASK in Linz tonight, according to the BBC.

The Austrian authorities announced earlier this week in the wake of the global pandemic of the Coronavirus, LASK and Manchester United would be playing their Europa League clash in an empty stadium.  


 



LASK have bemoaned the loss of revenue from the game and the players have also lamented not playing in front of the home crowd against Manchester United.

Manchester United fans bought around 700 tickets from the away allocation for the game and the club had already announced this week that the fans would receive a refund.
 


But there were concerns that the travelling supporters had already booked their flight tickets and accommodation in Linz in advance.



There was a fear of a number of fans of losing money, but the club have decided to reimburse their travelling support.

Manchester United will pay £350 towards the travel and accommodation costs of each supporter who bought tickets for the game at LASK.
 


With the Coronavirus close to disrupting Europe’s football season, more stadium closures in leagues are expected to take place in the coming days.
 