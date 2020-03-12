No Other Way To See It – Liverpool Legend Singles Out Adrian For Champions League Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Nicol has squarely blamed Adrian for Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League despite the Reds missing a number of chances to kill the tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.



Liverpool were 2-1 ahead in the last 16 tie at Anfield when Adrian made a serious goalkeeping error and passed straight to Joao Felix. The Portuguese passed it to Marcos Llorente, who made sure that he found the back of the net to get the crucial away goal.













Llorente scored again a few minutes and later in the final moments, Alvaro Morata rubbed salt into gaping Liverpool wounds to score a third to win the tie on an aggregate scoreline of 4-2 for Atletico Madrid.



Jurgen Klopp has refused to single out Adrian for his crucial mistake that turned the tie but Nicol did not mince his words and insisted that the Spaniard must be blamed for Liverpool’s exit.





While he conceded that Liverpool missed chances, he insisted that those were inconsequential as Adrian is the one who made the crucial mistake to hand the tie to Atletico Madrid.







The Reds legend said on ESPN FC: “If anybody ever questions why you spend £80m on a goalkeeper, you just saw it tonight.



“This is not the first time in recent years that this has cost Liverpool. Two years ago in the final [Loris] Karius cost them a Champions League.





“They did win it last year because in the final Alisson played a major part in that. Tonight Liverpool lost because of a goalkeeper.



“Did I miss something? Liverpool were 2-0 up in extra time.



“They are through if they don’t lose a goal. Yes, they could have finished it off earlier, but the fact is they lost a game because of the goalie.



“They are through at two-nothing. Without the goalkeeper giving the first goal away, Liverpool are going through.”



He insisted that Liverpool absolutely dominated the game and were on course to win until Adrian made the vital error and he must be blamed for their exit.



“Atletico Madrid, other than the first minute of the game, never looked like scoring, never got near the goal, absolutely nowhere near it.



“Complete and utter dominance, complete and under total control but because then one guy gets involved and makes a mess of it, that is why they are out.



“You cannot look at it in any other way.



“We can complain about missed chances but the fact is they were through with a clean sheet and the goalkeeper, for the second time in three years, has blown it for them.”



Klopp has attacked Atletico Madrid for not striving to play football following his team’s exit.

