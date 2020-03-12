No Ryan Jack Is Big Blow – Rangers Legend On Leverkusen Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has conceded that Ryan Jack will be a big miss for the Glasgow giants against Bayer Leverkusen tonight.



Steven Gerrard’s side are set to host Leverkusen at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie this evening.













Rangers are massive underdogs to beat currently the fourth-best team in Germany and are counting on getting a result at home in order to keep their hopes alive before they travel to Leverkusen next week for the second leg.



But the Gers will come out on the pitch with a big handicap as Jack has been ruled out of featuring in the game tonight at Ibrox.





Ferguson admits Jack has been one of the best players for Rangers this season and has truly stepped up to the plate for Gerrard’s team.







He feels his absence will be felt by Rangers, but insisted it is a chance for another player to make a name for himself with a big performance on a European night for Rangers.



Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Fotball Show: “Certainly he has been one of Rangers’ most consistent performers throughout the season.





“He certainly impressed me. When he first came in at Rangers I thought he done okay.



“But he has stepped in front for me this season. He and Allan McGregor have been the outstanding players for me and the most consistent players.



“Losing Ryan Jack for a big European game is a blow to the manager, but then again, always look at it as a chance for somebody else to come in and show that they can step up to the mark and perform.”



Jack has made 38 appearances for Rangers in all competitions this season but is currently struggling with knee problems.

