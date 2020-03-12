Rangers Playing This Player Would Be Too Much Of A Risk – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes it would be too much of a risk to rush Filip Helander back into action against Bayer Leverkusen tonight.



The defender has not played a competitive game for Rangers since the start of December but has been passed fit to feature against Leverkusen.













Helander played for the club's development squad against Brentford B to prove his fitness and there are suggestions that he could be in the starting eleven when Rangers line up tonight at Ibrox.



But Ferguson believes he has played very little football over the last three months and it would be a massive risk to play him in a game as big as the Leverkusen clash at the moment.





He feels that there is too much riding on the game for Rangers tonight for them to play someone who would surely be lacking match fitness.







Asked if Helander could start tonight, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “No, he has missed too many games. He has been out for 12 weeks now.



“He is too much of a risk for this game. He has just returned to training and I know he played 90 minutes behind closed doors.





“But I think with the level of opposition we are coming up against and the quality of Bayer Leverkusen, I think it could be a push for him.”



Rangers are likely to play the centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and George Edmundson tonight, with Nikola Katic having struggled for consistency.

