26 October 2019

06 August 2019

12/03/2020 - 13:22 GMT

Steven Gerrard Would Welcome Investment But No Overhaul Needed – Rangers Legend

 




Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has no doubt that Gers boss Steven Gerrard would clearly welcome more investment into the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

There are claims that an Asian investor and another Hong-Kong based backer are preparing to plough millions into Rangers soon.  


 



The club are set to attract the investment and it will be a big boost to the club's prospects for next season as they bid to stop Celtic winning ten league titles in a row.

Rangers are expected to make an announcement by the end of the month and as much as £20m is expected to be injected into the club soon.
 


Ferguson believes Gerrard will welcome the fresh investment as he needs money to bring in better quality players during the summer transfer window.



He does not believe Rangers need an overhaul but has conceded that the quality of the squad needs to improve.

Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “There is no doubt that the manager has realised that he needs to go and strengthen.
 


“Will £20m make a difference? I think it will, but you know what the markets are like. If you go to England to try and get players, the markets are crazy.

“It will help the manager to fund players as I believe that Rangers do need, I wouldn’t say overhaul, but they need more quality through the door.”

Rangers have made impressive progress in Europe under Gerrard, however they have struggled to sustain a title challenge under the Liverpool legend.
 