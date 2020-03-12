XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/03/2020 - 22:36 GMT

Thank You – Leverkusen Coach Thrilled With Amazing Ibrox Atmosphere

 




Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has said thank you for being able to experience a mindblowing Ibrox atmosphere, after his side beat Rangers 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

The German Bundesliga outfit were given a run for their money by a spirited Rangers side, who pulled the scoreline back to 2-1 in the second half, but conceded a third in the 88th minute.  


 



The defeat was the first Rangers have suffered in 17 games at home in Europe and Gers fans packed in to Ibrox to back their side.

Leverkusen coach Bosz was left super impressed by the atmosphere and is delighted to have had the chance to sample it.
 


Bosz said post match in his press conference: "I want to say thank you, that I was able to play in this atmosphere.



"I am happy with the 3-1 win, even though we were too slow playing forward", the Leverkusen boss added.

The second leg of the last 16 tie is due to be played behind closed doors in Germany and Leverkusen will start as firm favourites to get the job done.
 


However, it is far from clear that UEFA will be able to complete the Europa League this season due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus.
 