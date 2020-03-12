Thank You – Leverkusen Coach Thrilled With Amazing Ibrox Atmosphere

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has said thank you for being able to experience a mindblowing Ibrox atmosphere, after his side beat Rangers 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.



The German Bundesliga outfit were given a run for their money by a spirited Rangers side, who pulled the scoreline back to 2-1 in the second half, but conceded a third in the 88th minute.













The defeat was the first Rangers have suffered in 17 games at home in Europe and Gers fans packed in to Ibrox to back their side.



Leverkusen coach Bosz was left super impressed by the atmosphere and is delighted to have had the chance to sample it.





Bosz said post match in his press conference: "I want to say thank you, that I was able to play in this atmosphere.







"I am happy with the 3-1 win, even though we were too slow playing forward", the Leverkusen boss added.



The second leg of the last 16 tie is due to be played behind closed doors in Germany and Leverkusen will start as firm favourites to get the job done.





However, it is far from clear that UEFA will be able to complete the Europa League this season due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus.

