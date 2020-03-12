We Had Leverkusen Rattled – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Sees Positives

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard feels his Rangers side had Bayer Leverkusen rattled at times in their 3-1 defeat to the German outfit at Ibrox, but admits it is currently hard to take positives from the Europa League loss.



When George Edmundson handled the ball in the penalty area, Kai Havertz stepped up to fire Leverkusen ahead from the penalty spot with 37 minutes on the clock in the first leg of the last 16 tie.













Charles Aranguiz doubled Leverkusen's advantage in the 67th minute, but Rangers rallied and gave themselves hope when Edmundson scored with 15 minutes left.



There was not to be a late comeback however and Leverkusen once again secured a two-goal cushion when Leon Bailey struck with two minutes left.





Rangers will now travel to Germany for the second leg with a mountain to climb and Gerrard thinks his team were guilty of showing the visitors too much respect in the first half.







He was delighted with the second half showing though and thinks Rangers did have Leverkusen rattled.



"I was really pleased with a lot of the second half showing. I thought the subs were positive, the crowd came with us and I think we had a top team and some top players rattled for certain periods of the second half", Gerrard told his post match press conference.





"I just felt we showed them a little too much respect in the first half and we waited in our shape rather than being in that shape and going for it.



"But look, we are where we are in terms of the Europa League. I can't criticise the players the journey they have taken us on so far, and at times tonight I thought we looked a right good match for Leverkusen, which is a positive.



"But it's a 3-1 defeat so it doesn't feel like that right now", the Rangers boss added.



At present the second leg is set to go ahead behind closed doors in Germany, but with the Coronavirus spreading, UEFA may yet be forced to abandon this season's Europa League.

