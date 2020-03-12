What About Now – Former Top Flight Attacker Poses Question To Rangers Fans On Florian Kamberi

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has praised Florian Kamberi for the way he has thrown himself into life as a Rangers player and indicated starting him ahead of Alfredo Morelos is a legitimate debate for Gers fans to have.



Steven Gerrard brought Kamberi on off the bench on Thursday night at Ibrox as Rangers slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.













The Germans took the lead in the first half thanks to a Kai Havertz penalty, while they then extended their advantage when Charles Aranguiz struck with 67 minutes on the clock.



Rangers were given hope through George Edmundson with 15 minutes left, but Leverkusen struck again via a superb Leon Bailey goal in the 88th minute, sealing a 3-1 advantage to take into the second leg.





Kamberi was brought on for Joe Aribo in the 53rd minute and McManus was happy with what he saw from the former Hibernian striker.







"Gave Kamberi a wee bit stick when he signed for Rangers but you know what he has done well whenever he has had a chance", McManus wrote on Twitter.



"Looks hungry.





"Would be unimaginable a couple of months ago for any Rangers fan to say they would rather have him up front than Morelos. But now?"



Kamberi is hoping to impress at Rangers over the duration of his loan at the club from Hibernian, as he looks to convince the Gers to try to sign him permanently.

