Arsenal Yet To Meet Gunners Star’s Demands For New Contract

Arsenal and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have still not found an agreement over a new contract, with the striker claimed to be looking for a deal running until 2024.



Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract this summer and there are fears that he could leave Arsenal at the end of the season.













Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants Aubameyang at the club, but Arsenal are yet to agree on a new contract with the Gunners.



The 30-year-old striker has remained coy over his future, but the two sides have been talking about a proposed new deal.





But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the two parties are yet to agree on some major aspects of the new contract.







Arsenal have offered him a two-year contract worth €12m per season, but Aubameyang has so far refused to sign off on the terms.



The striker is claimed to be keen on a four-year deal and has communicated his desire to the club.





Inter are keeping close tabs on the striker and are very much keen on taking him to the San Siro.



Barcelona are also interested in snaring Aubameyang away from Arsenal.

