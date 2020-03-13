XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/03/2020 - 16:26 GMT

Arsenal Yet To Meet Gunners Star’s Demands For New Contract

 




Arsenal and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have still not found an agreement over a new contract, with the striker claimed to be looking for a deal running until 2024.

Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract this summer and there are fears that he could leave Arsenal at the end of the season.  


 



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants Aubameyang at the club, but Arsenal are yet to agree on a new contract with the Gunners.

The 30-year-old striker has remained coy over his future, but the two sides have been talking about a proposed new deal.
 


But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the two parties are yet to agree on some major aspects of the new contract.



Arsenal have offered him a two-year contract worth €12m per season, but Aubameyang has so far refused to sign off on the terms.

The striker is claimed to be keen on a four-year deal and has communicated his desire to the club.
 


Inter are keeping close tabs on the striker and are very much keen on taking him to the San Siro.

Barcelona are also interested in snaring Aubameyang away from Arsenal.
 