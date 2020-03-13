Coronavirus: Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Stresses Welfare of Individuals Most Important

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that the welfare and the health of individuals is more important than trying to finish the football season.



The Coronavirus has decimated the football season across Europe and the globe and many of the top leagues are now in a state of suspension.













The Premier League are set to have a meeting later this morning and a decision is expected on suspending the season for the next two game weeks at least before taking stock of the situation.



There are fears that the season could be suspended as whole or even cancelled as the situation is predicted to get worse over the summer.





Bruce admits that it is a tricky situation to be in, but believes any decision would have to give more precedence to public health and safety over trying to complete the football season.







He believes at the moment there are more important things than football.



"It's a difficult situation for everyone”, the Newcastle boss said in a press conference while addressing the possible suspension of the Premier League season.





“But I must stress the welfare of every individual is more important than trying to finish a season, football match or tournament.



"They reckon thousands of people are going to die of this disease so we have to accept it."



The EFL are also likely to take a decision to suspend the season for the time being later today.

